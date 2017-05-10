There are thousands of reasons to be excited for Melissa McCarthy's Saturday Night Live gig this weekend, but after the week we've had, her Sean Spicer impersonation is definitely top of the list. In a promo released by SNL in anticipation of the actress' fifth time hosting the show, McCarthy reprises her now-famous impersonation of the White House Press Secretary — and reveals just how complicated it is to get into character.
The quick video begins with McCarthy looking glam, lip-syncing and dancing to West Side Story's "I Feel Pretty." The 46-year-old prances around Studio 8H before settling into a dressing room where cast and featured players Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, and Kyle Mooney primp and prune and powder until, suddenly...
Out comes Sean Spicer — or at least, McCarthy's beloved rendition of the press secretary. This change in character doesn't stop the dancing. Instead, Sean Spicer fully embraces the music, making his way onto the studio mainstage, twirling into his jacket, and throwing his Apple Watch onto his wrist.
"The weird thing is I feel like I look so much like my dad," McCarthy told Ellen Degeneres about the transformation back in March. "I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby, and it's me, which makes it even weirder."
The hardest part of being Sean Spicer? The prosthetics.
"The weirdest thing is that you mess with your ears and it really changes the shape of your head," the actress explained. "And then I really got into it and asked, 'Can I have eye bags?' And the answer was, 'Yes!'"
McCarthy will almost certainly embody Spicer this Saturday, among many other sure-to-be hilarious bits. She'll be joined by musical guest HAIM, and will be streaming live coast-to-coast for the show's third time. That way, nobody has to wait to see the hilarity. Watch the promo below!
