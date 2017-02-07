The Melissa McCarthy impression of Sean Spicer on this weekend's Saturday Night Live was a perfect melding of comedian and subject. Hell, even Spicer himself didn't seem to mind it. Of course, Spicer is a big target. His gum consumption seems suboptimal, his tweets are humiliating, and his relationship with the truth seems like a midnight "sup" text. Now, he's feeling the heat from within as a story in Politico paints an ugly picture of President Trump's reaction to the impression. "More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him. And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job, where he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the 'opposition party,' and developing a functional relationship with the press." Do we even have to say it? This is insanely sexist. Granted, noting President Trump's sexism is a little bit "dog bites man." Hell, Daily Show writer Daniel Radosh predicted his reaction. But we feel that it's worth noting that he's spent the evening attacking the New York Times for daring to report that he wears a bathrobe. That nugget came in an article that suggested that he didn't read or comprehend his executive order putting Steve Bannon on the National Security Council, and that his staff hasn't figured out how to turn on the lights in certain rooms. So basically Donald Trump is more worried that people think he wears a bathrobe than the fact that his people literally can't find a light switch. So that he wouldn't even bother condemning this report as "FAKE NEWS!" is telling. First of all, it's almost certainly a correct characterization. Second of all, that the charge of sexism doesn't particularly bother him. The country is at least half women, and he quite clearly thinks of women as lesser than men. The upside of all this is that now there's an insanely easy way to troll the President. Writer Jason Concepcion suggests that this will lead to SNL taking a page out of Broad City's playbook. But where will they find the bloated lake corpse to play Steve Bannon? Perhaps a local medical school has a cadaver too decayed to work for medical purposes.
