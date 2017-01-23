Sean Spicer’s Most Embarrassing Tweets Have Resurfaced

President Trump's new White House Press Secretary has some strong opinions about Daft Punk — and Dippin' Dots. Sean Spicer gained internet fame over the weekend, when he incorrectly stated that Friday saw "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period." Then, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press that Spicer was presenting "alternative facts." Long before this weekend's debacle, though, it looks like Spicer was sharing some "alternative facts" about Daft Punk's name. Consequence of Sound uncovered Spicer's 2014 tweets denouncing "Daft Funk" for wearing helmets.
Daft Funk -- this is your 10 seconds in the spotlight - u r blowing it #GRAMMYs #Grammys2014— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 27, 2014
@DanDoranBlum was an early and still fan but come on helmets? tey need to grow up— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 27, 2014
In a followup tweet, Spicer said he was an "early" fan of the group. But that doesn't explain, then, why he thought the 2014 Grammy Awards would have been the duo's "10 seconds in the spotlight," since they've donned the helmets since 2001. Daft Punk isn't the only victim of Spicer's Twitter ire, either. The A.V. Club dug up several tweets from 2010 and 2011 — as well as one from 2015 — that took aim at Dippin' Dots.
I think I have said this before but Dippin Dots are notthe ice cream of the future— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 22, 2011
Ice Cream of the Past: Dippin' Dots Files for Bankruptcy http://t.co/xPifdujD— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 4, 2011
If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla cc @Nationals— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 7, 2015
It's no secret that when someone becomes a public figure, the internet will quickly find everything they've put out there. When Trevor Noah was announced as the new host of The Daily Show, internet users exposed offensive jokes he'd tweeted in the past. And Ken Bone was beloved by America — until people discovered a vulgar comment he'd made about Jennifer Lawrence's hacked photos. Let Spicer's tweets serve as a fair reminder — what you share online will come back to haunt you, even if it's just criticisms of circular ice cream and an electronic music act.
