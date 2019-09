Sean Spicer’s Most Embarrassing Tweets Have Resurfaced

It's no secret that when someone becomes a public figure, the internet will quickly find everything they've put out there. When Trevor Noah was announced as the new host of The Daily Show, internet users exposed offensive jokes he'd tweeted in the past. And Ken Bone was beloved by America — until people discovered a vulgar comment he'd made about Jennifer Lawrence's hacked photos . Let Spicer's tweets serve as a fair reminder — what you share online will come back to haunt you, even if it's just criticisms of circular ice cream and an electronic music act.