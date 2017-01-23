The phrase "Old Hollywood" usually calls up images of glamorous, Golden Age celebrities, wrapped in furs and dripping with diamonds, smoking cigarettes and popping champagne. That's not wrong. But it's not the whole story.The early days of Hollywood were rife with scandal and intrigue. You think Kim leaking Taylor Swift's phone call with Kanye was shady? Add in a black stiletto to the back of the head, and you begin to approach the level of hatred between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.Addiction, murder, jealousy, halitosis — these stars had it all, and they did it with style. Maybe that explains why so there are so many conspiracy theories about the early days of Hollywood — every ritzy shot has a seedy underbelly.So, don a feather-trimmed silk robe, apply that red lipstick, and let's get to the bottom of some of the biggest celebrity mysteries of all time.