If all of this doesn’t feel This Is Us-y enough, Black-ish also gave viewers tinier moments to cry at, which the Big Three excel at. Before Bow heads into delivery, her mother-in-law Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) finds her alone on a gurney complaining her feet are cold. Although Bow and Ruby’s relationship could be described as playfully strained, at best, the older woman says something we’ve been waiting to hear for years. "Somebody get my daughter a blanket!" she yells. It’s so genuinely kind I’m still tearing up about it (yes, I know I cry too easily). Bow has clearly always wanted Ruby to accept her, and in her most dire hour of need, the scared pregnant woman gets the love she needed. Kevin Pearson would be proud