One of the dominant narratives about men and their moms is that they constantly feel at odds with her sexuality in a weirdly paternalistic way. They may sometimes choose to condemn that part of their mom’s humanity, in the same way they might with their daughter or another family member. This trope relies on the notion that any woman men love, but can’t sleep with, must be completely asexualized in order for him to engage with her. This is why campaigns for awareness and prevention of sexual assault and harassment so often rely on messaging like, “What if it were your daughter, sister, or mother?” — even if it is flawed.