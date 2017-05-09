George R. R. Martin's New Game Of Thrones Story Will Fill That Void In Your Heart

George R. R. Martin has been busy writing. Unfortunately, we aren't yet getting the fruits of his labor (in the form of the much anticipated The Winds of Winter which would reveal potential plot points on the HBO remake of the book series) but rather it provides more context to the already existing world we have come to know (and love and obsess over). Martin has announced the upcoming release of a short story sharing a detailed history of a certain time period in Westeros called "The Sons of Dragons" and it will appear in a new anthology book out later this year, The Book of Swords.
“The Sons of the Dragon” will be the sixteenth story in the anthology and while it does feature new information for readers like us, it consists of previously written material that had been scrapped from The World of Ice and Fire. Basically: he is still working on The Winds of Winter, and is giving us this morsel to tide us over till the feast.
According to the information on the Game of Thrones dedicated site "Winter Is Coming," "The Sons of the Dragon" tells the backstory and history of the second and third Targaryen kings to rule the Iron Throne: Aenys I Targaryen and Maegor the Cruel. The brothers, and sons of Aegon the Conquerer, were like yin and yang: one was cruel (Maegor) and one was patient and wise (Aenys) and though we are past their stories on the show's narrative, this insight could provide critical information for all the GOT theorists out there. As far as tone, Martin says it is more informational than narrative (think history book over novel).
The Book of Swords will be released October 10, and you can pre-order it now. And, of course, the series returns to HBO for its seventh season on July 16.
