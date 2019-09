All The Zoomed-In Fashion Instagrams You Missed From Last Night's Met Gala

Sure enough, the best seat to take in all the fashion from the Met Gala didn't necessarily have to cost $30,000 : It all went down on the 'gram, where attendees and their glam squads were up early and stayed up after-party late to finesse their looks. There may be a little bit of filter and VSCO-ing going on in the final posts, but these behind-the-scenes snapshots capture the sometimes glamorous, mostly painstakingly detailed process of gearing up for the biggest night in fashion, from shimmying in your fringe skirt to putting on your impossibly-high Balenciaga boots.