Blink, & You Just Might Miss Lena Dunham's Political Statement On The Red Carpet

Ever since the election, there's a new expectation on the red carpet: How will celebrities use their platform — and the heightened attention they get on a step-and-repeat — to voice their opinions about political and social issues? We saw nods to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU during awards show season, as well as plenty of feminist slogans during Fashion Month. The momentum is still strong months later at the Met Gala, at least if Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner have anything to do with it.