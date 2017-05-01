Blink, & You Just Might Miss Lena Dunham's Political Statement On The Red Carpet

The Girls creator and her show-runner arrived in coordinated Elizabeth Kennedy gowns: A one-shouldered, red-and-black-checked ball gown for Dunham, and an off-the-shoulder, poufy-sleeved burgundy column dress for Konner. (The matching look is a nod to the theme, actually: Past Comme collections have shown attached garments, meant for two people to wear simultaneously.) Underneath the ruffle, though, there was a tribute to Planned Parenthood. It may not have been obvious to the naked eye, but Dunham made sure to share it while the duo was en route to the Met.