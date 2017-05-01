Blink, & You Just Might Miss Lena Dunham's Political Statement On The Red Carpet

Ever since the election, there's a new expectation on the red carpet: How will celebrities use their platform — and the heightened attention they get on a step-and-repeat — to voice their opinions about political and social issues? We saw nods to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU during awards show season, as well as plenty of feminist slogans during Fashion Month. The momentum is still strong months later at the Met Gala, at least if Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner have anything to do with it.
The Girls creator and her show-runner arrived in coordinated Elizabeth Kennedy gowns: A one-shouldered, red-and-black-checked ball gown for Dunham, and an off-the-shoulder, poufy-sleeved burgundy column dress for Konner. (The matching look is a nod to the theme, actually: Past Comme collections have shown attached garments, meant for two people to wear simultaneously.) Underneath the ruffle, though, there was a tribute to Planned Parenthood. It may not have been obvious to the naked eye, but Dunham made sure to share it while the duo was en route to the Met.
Advertisement
It's not the first time Dunham and Konner have paired up for the event: Last year, they buddied up with (and dressed up as) Jenna Lyons in J.Crew suits. The actress, writer, and director has also been vocal about her support of Planned Parenthood in the past, most recently chronicling the history of the organization for her newsletter, Lenny Letter.
Advertisement