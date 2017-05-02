If you, too, have wondered where these actors came from (and how in the hell you lived without them for so long), we've got you. We dug into the depths of the internet and found out that some of our characters have actually been in Hollywood for quite some time. But how haven't we noticed? Let's just say they've had quite the growth spurt. Yes, you missed Clay on your TV screens, once upon a time — and Alex, Sheri, and even Skye.