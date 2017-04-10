Besides puppies and floating babies, there isn't much that is cuter than actors who play BFFs on the big screen, then become BFFs in real life. See: Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson; Tina Fey and Amy Poehler; B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling. The latest bestie duo comes from the new Netflix show everyone we know is currently binging: 13 Reasons Why.
You might expect this story to be centered around Brandon Flynn (who plays Justin Foley) and Ross Butler (Zach Dempsey) — the athletic best friends. Or perhaps unlikely pals Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen) and Christian Navarro (Tony Padilla). But nope. From what we can tell on Instagram, it seems the entire cast is close -knit (two might even be dating), but Tommy Dorfman (Ryan Shaver) and Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis) are officially the cutest friend pairing of them all. Shaver is the conniving poet in the breakout hit, while Davis is the ex-best friend of the main character, Hannah Baker. The only thing that ties the two characters together in the series is a solo tape on Baker’s posthumous suicide diary. Naturally, we didn’t see this kinship coming — but we’re very happy it has formed.
After getting matching tattoos with the show's executive producer, Selena Gomez, on Sunday, the two spent the rest of the night vegging out in their Sunday best: sheet masks. The pair were seen on Dorfman’s Instagram rocking sticky sheet masks and giggling through the mask slime we know all too well. Tattoos and an at-home spa night all in one weekend sounds like the kind of friendship we want to be apart of. We’ll stick to the assumption our invite was lost in the DM.
