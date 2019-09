After getting matching tattoos with the show's executive producer, Selena Gomez, on Sunday, the two spent the rest of the night vegging out in their Sunday best: sheet masks . The pair were seen on Dorfman’s Instagram rocking sticky sheet masks and giggling through the mask slime we know all too well. Tattoos and an at-home spa night all in one weekend sounds like the kind of friendship we want to be apart of. We’ll stick to the assumption our invite was lost in the DM.