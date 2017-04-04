Netflix's 13 Reasons Why is a wonderful series for many reasons. It's poignant, well done, and stuffed to the brim with up-and-coming young talent, something that the entertainment industry craves. One of the internet's favorite activities is getting to know young stars via their social media presences. The sleuths on Twitter and Reddit are pretty good at digging up factoids on these young actors — Monday, it was discovered that Michele Selene Ang, who plays Courtney, has excellent taste in political T-shirts. Today, we're considering a delightful possibility: that Brandon Flynn and Miles Heizer could be dating.
Both Flynn and Heizer play major roles in the series — Flynn is Justin Foley, the conflicted basketball player who's dating Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe), and Heizer is Alex Standall, the conflicted newcomer who used to date Jessica Davis. On the show, the two guys are almost enemies, seeing as they both dated the same girl. In real life, though, they appear to be best friends — possibly more. One Twitter user sent out a PSA this morning that reads: "friendly reminder that the actors alex (miles heizer) and justin (brandon flynn) from thirteen reasons why are dating in real life !!" The user includes a series of photos of the two looking pretty cozy.
friendly reminder that the actors alex (miles heizer) and justin (brandon flynn) from thirteen reasons why are dating in real life !! pic.twitter.com/Js7yWvRpNn— aiko (@hotfriesluke) April 1, 2017
After a deep dive into their respective Instagram feeds, it seems that Heizer and Flynn do indeed spend an awful lot of time together.
In fact, Flynn and Heizer hang out with the whole 13 Reasons Why crew, whether it's for Halloween or just a fun dinner in NYC.
Considering the research, here's where we stand: Miles Heizer and Justin Flynn are very good friends. Some people seem to think they're dating — this is entirely possible, perhaps probable.
Regardless, the internet is here for it; the possible couple has already generated some hard-core 'shippers. One user writes, "about brandon flynn and miles heizer? well... " alongside an image of a kid holding a sign that reads "I love my dads." Another says sweetly, "Can you believe that miles heizer and brandon flynn are the cutest couple on earth currently???? bc i can."
Can we believe it? Not just yet. But can we daydream about it? You bet.
