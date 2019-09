Of course, when it comes to whitewashing, there's not really a debate. The prevailing opinion, at least among the liberal entertainment set, is that it shouldn't happen. Yet, despite most people agreeing that Asian-written roles should go to Asian actors, the industry continues to make movies like Ghost in the Shell , which cast the very white Scarlet Johansson as the titular "Ghost," who is an Asian character (or was written as such in the tale's original form). The same goes for the Netflix series Iron Fist , Tilda Swinton's recent turn in Doctor Strange, Matt Damon's recent turn in The Great Wall, and Emma Stone's part-Hawaiian character in Aloha. These are all instances in which Hollywood ought to have cast an Asian actor, and instead opted for white, white, white, and white.