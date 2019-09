Did You Know About This Very Useful Feature On Zara's Website?

If you look hard enough, you'll find a little blue button on all of the product pages on Zara.com. Click on "What's my size?" next to it, and there, you'll find all of your sizing concerns taken care of. The retailer has partnered with Fit Analytics , a service that builds itself as the "size recommendation engine," and from the looks of it, it totally is. All you have to do is put in your height, weight, and how you want the item to fit (tighter, perfect, or looser), and voilà — your chances of your order fitting exactly how you'd like it to are that much higher. And thankfully, our chances of returning or exchanging the item — which, no matter what a store's policy is, can be a hassle — are that much lower.