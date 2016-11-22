12 Unapologetic Reasons Why I Hate Shopping Online

What I'm about to air is an unpopular opinion, especially in this day and age. But before you judge me, hear me out: I hate shopping online. I know. I know. Several of my colleagues turn a blind eye when I mention the mere thought of it, seeing as half of our office considers Amazon Prime a necessity rather than a luxury. But I just can't.
After one too many glitches and failed experiences, I've realized virtual retail therapy truly isn't for me. And in the slideshow ahead, I'll take you through every reason why. Hopefully, while you're in the midst of your own online shopping excursion — Cyber Monday is coming, people — you'll rethink those five to 10 business days and just make the trek to the store yourself (just, maybe not on Black Friday. We'll all sit that one out).
After one too many glitches and failed experiences, I've realized virtual retail therapy truly isn't for me. And in the slideshow ahead, I'll take you through every reason why. Hopefully, while you're in the midst of your own online shopping excursion — Cyber Monday is coming, people — you'll rethink those five to 10 business days and just make the trek to the store yourself (just, maybe not on Black Friday. We'll all sit that one out).