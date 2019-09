This Hidden Section Of Nike's Site May Change Our Shopping Habits, For Better Or Worse

It's actually a desktop version of the Nike+ SNKRS app, a rep for the brand told us; the app debuted in February 2015. But the SNKRS page isn't not just a useful source for getting the latest intel on freshly-available designs. It's also your in for nabbing the latest restocks (like this morning, when the sportswear giant replenishes Air Vapormax in the asphalt colorway promptly at 10 a.m.; the exceptionally high-tech kicks are still available in women's sizing, though the men's version is already sold out). If you're really dedicated to getting first dibs on new iterations of swoosh-stamped shoes, though, you might want to clear out some storage space on your phone for the aforementioned app, which continually gets tricked out with new features; currently, you can input your sneaker preferences in your profile, and the app will notify you when new products are announced and the minute they go on sale.