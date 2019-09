When it comes to launches, no one does it quite like Nike. On March 26, the sportswear brand commemorated the Air Max’s 30th anniversary with a brand-new sneaker called the Vapor Max — the apex of three decades worth of innovation to achieve that walking-on-air feeling and cooler-than-cool look of a transparent sole. The excitement about this release was major: Fans totally dried out Nike’s stock on the first day the Vapor Max hit the market. Lucky for us, it was only the beginning of this shoe’s saga: Today, Nike confirmed that a brand-new colorway of the Vapor Max is coming very, very soon — and you’ll want to set an alarm for the April 27th drop date right about now.