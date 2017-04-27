Update: If you were looking to get your hands on this sold-out pair, now's the time. The asphalt version of Nike's Vapormax is back up for sale on the brand's site, but if its last drop was any indication, it won't last long. Click here to buy them before the stock is totally wiped.
This story was originally published on April 20, 2017.
When it comes to launches, no one does it quite like Nike. On March 26, the sportswear brand commemorated the Air Max’s 30th anniversary with a brand-new sneaker called the Vapor Max — the apex of three decades worth of innovation to achieve that walking-on-air feeling and cooler-than-cool look of a transparent sole. The excitement about this release was major: Fans totally dried out Nike’s stock on the first day the Vapor Max hit the market. Lucky for us, it was only the beginning of this shoe’s saga: Today, Nike confirmed that a brand-new colorway of the Vapor Max is coming very, very soon — and you’ll want to set an alarm for the April 27th drop date right about now.
Advertisement
The Vapor Max collection will expand next week, when Nike releases its new "Asphalt" shade. The style features a dark gray Flyknit upper, as well as the visible cushioning on the sole. Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim made the red-branded Vapor Max look good the first time around, but for the Asphalt launch, Nike tapped Winnie Harlow (who's hot off the heels of a Marc Jacobs campaign) to front the campaign.
Harlow was featured as part of Nike’s video spot for the original Vapor Max launch, alongside the likes of Ruby Rose, MØ, and more. But she’s never done a campaign solo for the brand — nor does it seem like Nike has ever tapped a model with vitiligo in a solo campaign. (The Oregon-based company has been pushing the envelope more than ever this year when it comes to its casting, including hijabi athletes and plus-sized women in recent shoots.)
Like the original colorway, the "Asphalt" Vapor Max will retail for $190. The sneaker's expected to land on Nike's site right at 10 a.m. on the 27th, so you'll want to have your credit cards at the ready then. Seriously, just look at how much fun Harlow is having in her Vapor Max's!
Okay, Harlow, we're convinced.
Advertisement