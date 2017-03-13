The Muslim Athlete In Nike's Hijab Campaign Speaks Out Against Criticism

"From my perspective as a former athlete who competed in hijab, in the past, the big brands didn’t see the need or market for it as it was not 'popular' and it was unheard of to see women train, exercise, and compete in hijab," she wrote. "As Muslim women, we have been vocal in the media about it — personally since 2011 — the big guys can’t help but notice us 'the underdogs' and our impact in the sports industry and world."