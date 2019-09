Nike Has Finally Released Its Performance Hijabs For Muslim Athletes

On Friday, Nike has made its long-awaited Hijab Pro collection available for Muslim women worldwide. The brand has been developing the line with the help from top athletes for over a year and has officially made it available online and at select retailers in more than 20 countries across Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. At the moment, it currently only comes in black and obsidian, but will be available in other colors, including white and gray, in January.