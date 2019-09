This isn't the first time Nike has culled inspiration from the patisserie: In fall 2015, the brand rolled out one of its Nike Air Max 90 "City Collections," in six global dessert-themed iterations. The metallic lavender pair inspired by Paris were also an homage to the macaron. They really committed to the sugary concept: There was also a strawberry cheesecake-esque pair repping New York, and a "Harajuku Crepe" edition as a nod to Tokyo. Since the Flyknit family of kicks is a pretty popular range of both gym-friendly and couch potato-friendly (err, we mean athleisure-apropos) sneakers, and the "Oreo"-hued colorway of the Flyknit Racer has been a restock-necessitating hit , expect to see these on an elliptical next to you soon. Along the lines of those limited-edition Nike x Bandier rose gold sneakers that dropped in 2016, we're guessing these latest ultra-saccharine yet, let's be real, very #OOTD-worthy shoes will be a hit for the swoosh-festooned brand.