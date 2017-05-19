Nike's quartet of dessert-themed Flyknit Racers just dropped this morning, and you can now nab the pastel kicks on the brand's site. So, whether you're a macaron aficionado or you've simply got an ever-expanding assortment of swoosh-emblazoned sneakers piling up in your closet, today's the day to add another saccharine-themed pair to your repertoire. Click through to shop all four hues.
This story was originally published on April 19, 2017.
Thought your sneaker collection didn't need any new additions in the near future? Sorry, think again: The folks at Nike have gifted you and your Instagram feed with a quartet of new hues for its popular Flyknit Racer sneaker style, which has been around for five years. Sure, the pastel shades are pretty and all, but it's the inspiration behind the forthcoming drop that makes them exceptionally 'like'-friendly. Why? The kicks are dubbed the "Macaron Pack." Yes, as in those delicate, dainty French confections that tend to come in very spring-y shades. The shoes will be available in four fittingly edible-sounding variations: "Lavender," "Pistachio," "Blueberry," and "Strawberry."
This isn't the first time Nike has culled inspiration from the patisserie: In fall 2015, the brand rolled out one of its Nike Air Max 90 "City Collections," in six global dessert-themed iterations. The metallic lavender pair inspired by Paris were also an homage to the macaron. They really committed to the sugary concept: There was also a strawberry cheesecake-esque pair repping New York, and a "Harajuku Crepe" edition as a nod to Tokyo. Since the Flyknit family of kicks is a pretty popular range of both gym-friendly and couch potato-friendly (err, we mean athleisure-apropos) sneakers, and the "Oreo"-hued colorway of the Flyknit Racer has been a restock-necessitating hit, expect to see these on an elliptical next to you soon. Along the lines of those limited-edition Nike x Bandier rose gold sneakers that dropped in 2016, we're guessing these latest ultra-saccharine yet, let's be real, very #OOTD-worthy shoes will be a hit for the swoosh-festooned brand.
Alas, you can't snag the sportswear giant's sweets-centric new styles quite yet. They'll be available on May 19th, priced at $150 a pair. If these are seriously stoking your appetite (sorry, we couldn't resist), you can set an alarm for 10 a.m. ET, when the shoes will hit Nike.com/snkrs (as well as select Nike brick-and-mortar outposts.) In the meantime, you've got a couple weeks to deeply contemplate which color will pop most, both on your feet and your feed. Because obviously you'd want to score a pair of macaron-inspired sneaks at least partially for the enjoyment of your French pastry-adoring followers, right?