Thought your sneaker collection didn't need any new additions in the near future? Sorry, think again: The folks at Nike have gifted you and your Instagram feed with a quartet of new hues for its popular Flyknit Racer sneaker style, which has been around for five years. Sure, the pastel shades are pretty and all, but it's the inspiration behind the forthcoming drop that makes them exceptionally 'like'-friendly. Why? The kicks are dubbed the "Macaron Pack." Yes, as in those delicate, dainty French confections that tend to come in very spring-y shades. The shoes will be available in four fittingly edible-sounding variations: "Lavender," "Pistachio," "Blueberry," and "Strawberry."