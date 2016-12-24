Rosé Season Never Has To End With These Sneakers

Update: It's no surprise that this sneaker collaboration is hard to come by, especially if you're not in New York City. That's why, we've rounded up some similar rose-gold kicks you can purchase with ease online right now. Click ahead to get your rosé on.
This post was originally published on November 17, 2016.
The color pink has experienced a wondrous renaissance — a rebranding of sorts — thanks to the rose gold trend that's endured for the past few years. Yes, the (somewhat surprisingly) millennial-cool color is having a moment. It isn't as ultra-feminine as most shades of Barbie’s favorite hue — plus, the color strikes that perfect balance between your silver and gold jewelry collection. Whatever the reason, you can get just about anything in this specific coloring these days (including your iPhone) — and, now, also your activewear.
Introducing this want/need situation: Nike’s limited-edition rose gold sneakers, dropping exclusively at fashion-girl favorite Bandier. The latter is the leading purveyor of luxury athleisure for the style set — so it doesn't really matter if you end up exercising in this merch or not. (Plus, what's more Instagram-worthy than rose-gold feet propped up next to a glass of rosé?)
This six-sneaker capsule, which starts at $90, was created expressly for Bandier's Flatiron flagship in New York. However, it's also available for purchase on Nike's website, or by getting in touch with the activewear boutique directly. In addition to the kicks, there's also select apparel — a sports bra, a tank, and a pair of leggings — finished with rose gold to get the head-to-toe millennial look.
This might be the most zeitgeist-y pink partnership yet: When you pick up a pair of shoes at Bandier, you'll get a complimentary rose-flavored Balm Dotcom from Glossier and a matching rose-gold Nike notebook. "Rose Gold is a color that represents a woman’s strength and femininity," Bandier's founder, Jenn Bandier, said in a statement. "When you put on sneakers or apparel from Nike’s Rose Gold collection, you feel like Superwoman — it’s empowering!"
While it may seem like both brands are leaning in hard to the millennial-approved hue, Nike is a little more hesitant with the branding. Funnily enough, on its website, the capsule is color-coded as “Metallic Red Bronze” on every single pair.
If you were holding out for something more generation-specific and didn't go for Saucony’s Pumpkin Spice Sneakers, now's your chance to inject your wardrobe with something, well, a little basic — in the best way.
