14 Rose Gold Pieces That Prove It's The New Classic

Rose gold has truly become the It metal of the year; it's been pretty much everywhere, from jewelry collections and handbag fastenings to the iPhone 6s. All it takes is a simple glance at the gorgeous color to understand why rose gold — which gets its lovely tint from copper mixed with gold alloy — has become so coveted.
It has a lush tone that’s warmer than white gold; it’s way flirtier and youthful than yellow gold, and it's somehow luxe and understated at the same time. In essence, rose gold is poised to become the new classic for its versatility, wearability, and beauty. Need more convincing of this pink-tinged goodness? Click through for the rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and more that are guaranteed to make you a rose gold convert. And if you're already wise to this trend, well, here are 14 pieces to take your collection even further.
It has a lush tone that’s warmer than white gold; it’s way flirtier and youthful than yellow gold, and it's somehow luxe and understated at the same time. In essence, rose gold is poised to become the new classic for its versatility, wearability, and beauty. Need more convincing of this pink-tinged goodness? Click through for the rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and more that are guaranteed to make you a rose gold convert. And if you're already wise to this trend, well, here are 14 pieces to take your collection even further.