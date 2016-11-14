20 Ways To Do Athleisure In The Winter

This past year, athleisure became the name of practically everyone's clothing game. Regardless of where we were headed — from brunch and running errands to a coffee chat or volunteer event — it became pretty much impossible to convince us to not sport our favorite pair of colorblocked leggings or comfortable (but still chic) skort. We even tried wearing fitness gear for one entire month straight, and, well, let's just say we had people totally convinced that we were wearing "real" clothing and not performance-oriented sportswear.
Now, with winter on the horizon, athleisure is more relevant than ever — because when else but now can you pile on layers like there's no tomorrow? For a no-fail foundation, start with a sports bra, add a breathable long-sleeve shirt, throw on a zip-up, and finish things off with a fleece. And, if you're feeling super into it, bring a puffer into the mix, too. The outfit combinations are endless, and with these 20 pieces of athletic gear in your arsenal, you'll have no problem re-wearing (and re-layering) them in a variety of ways.
