There's Now A Pumpkin Spice Sneaker, Because Fall

Whether you love ‘em or hate ‘em, pumpkin-spice products have officially become synonymous with fall. Starbucks basically threw a birthday party for the infamous latte (a.k.a. the PSL) and Trader Joe’s launched nearly a hundred items that fit the seasonal theme. There’s even pumpkin-flavored toothpaste, if you’re into that. Once the temperature drops below 60 degrees, it's pretty much expected that we'll indulge in some spiced something at one point or another, whether or not it's consumed while wearing Uggs. However, we never thought (or asked) to match our wardrobe to the controversial flavor — until now.
Head over to our blog at https://t.co/mXk0i2VTNS for more info on the Pumpkin Spice Grid SD. pic.twitter.com/3ahYpaP4Ar— Saucony Originals (@SauconyOrigs) October 12, 2016
Introducing the Pumpkin Spice Grid SD, a burnt-orange leather-and-suede Saucony sneaker accented with metallic embellishment. On October 21, the New England-based shoe brand is launching a batch of this limited-edition seasonal silhouette on its website. Saucony took the drink-to-shoe transformation quite literally with an “orange rust, smoky brown” midsole, which “transitions into white with brown speckle toward the toe box.” Can you picture the creative geniuses at Saucony HQ sprinkling some cinnamon onto the whipped cream atop their PSLs and quickly sketching the tasty result in sneaker form?
This may seem like another strange, unwarranted addition to the list of pumpkin-spiced products that we didn't ask for. But let's be honest — given how big the craze has become, these sneakers are probably going to sell out. Paired with a North Face Denali jacket and Lululemon leggings, a pair of sneakers literally called "Pumpkin Spice" is pretty much as peak fall as it gets. Make plans to go apple picking, stat. (Talk about ample Instagram fodder.)
Saucony's marketing team really drove the message home with the shoe's photo shoot. It's nestled oh-so-perfectly alongside its namesake latte. There's no tagline, though. Our suggestion? Pumpkin Spice Sneakers — For When Your Uggs Just Don’t Get The Job Done.
Advertisement