There's Now A Pumpkin Spice Sneaker, Because Fall

Introducing the Pumpkin Spice Grid SD , a burnt-orange leather-and-suede Saucony sneaker accented with metallic embellishment. On October 21, the New England-based shoe brand is launching a batch of this limited-edition seasonal silhouette on its website . Saucony took the drink-to-shoe transformation quite literally with an “orange rust, smoky brown” midsole, which “transitions into white with brown speckle toward the toe box.” Can you picture the creative geniuses at Saucony HQ sprinkling some cinnamon onto the whipped cream atop their PSLs and quickly sketching the tasty result in sneaker form?This may seem like another strange, unwarranted addition to the list of pumpkin-spiced products that we didn't ask for. But let's be honest — given how big the craze has become, these sneakers are probably going to sell out. Paired with a North Face Denali jacket and Lululemon leggings, a pair of sneakers literally called "Pumpkin Spice" is pretty much as peak fall as it gets. Make plans to go apple picking, stat. (Talk about ample Instagram fodder.)Saucony's marketing team really drove the message home with the shoe's photo shoot. It's nestled oh-so-perfectly alongside its namesake latte. There's no tagline, though. Our suggestion? Pumpkin Spice Sneakers — For When Your Uggs Just Don’t Get The Job Done.