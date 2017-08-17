The All-Time Best Fall Trader Joe's Products

Fall's biggest highlights include crisp, cool weather, beautiful autumnal leaves, and let's not forget Trader Joe's selection of seasonal eats. Every year, we wait patiently for some of our favorites to return. (We have a serious thing for pumpkin butter and spiced cider.) Plus, we can't wait to see what new pumpkin items will inevitably show up on store shelves. Whether you're a fan of sweet or savory; pumpkin, apple, or butternut squash; there's something for every palate preference.
Since there are an overwhelming number of options to choose from (The pumpkin items alone probably hit close to 100!), we decided to round up some of our TJ's favorites.
Ahead, find all the fall products we'll be adding to our shopping lists this season. Now we just have to figure out which to buy first.