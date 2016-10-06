Starbucks Just Made The PSL EVEN Better

Pumpkin Spice Latte, the most popular seasonal drink ever, is officially a teenager. That's right, PSL was released on October 10, 2003. In honor of the milestone birthday, Starbucks is giving fans a very special way to celebrate.
Since being a teenager is all about having fun, Starbucks is offering a fun foamy feature to add to your drink this weekend. For the very first time, the coffee chain will have Pumpkin Spice Whip. According to Starbucks, the whipped topping is made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, clove and nutmeg.
Starting today, October 6, this delicious PSL whip will come on the Pumpkin Spice Latte, naturally, and the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino. You can also request the whip be added to any other Starbucks beverage for no extra charge. As with most things this exciting, the PSL Whip will be available for a limited time. Specifically, you can have it on your beverages through this weekend only.
In addition to the tasty birthday treat, you can get a free Happy Birthday PSL pin when you order a Pumpkin Spice Latte, today through October 10. Be sure to take advantage of these special ways to celebrate the drink that changed fall forever.
