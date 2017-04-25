Exactly How To Get Longer Hair In Under One Minute

You can't grow your hair overnight — well, unless you're a celebrity. Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian West go to sleep with choppy bobs and wake up with realistic Rapunzel lengths, confusing everyone on social media. But we know the real secret (and it doesn't involve popping Sugar Bear gummies for breakfast, lunch, and dinner): extensions. And if you've ever gotten extensions, you know they're not an in-and-out, fuss-free type deal you're inspired to do more than once a month, if that. But as most things go, the A-list pros have the secret to instant long hair and they're finally sharing it with us. Enter: The Balmain Système Volume.
According to Marie Claire, you can find Balmain’s extensions on the heads of Hollywood’s brightest stars, and they get there by way of this luxe tool, spotted on Huda Kattan’s Instagram feed. It works like this: A square case holding five extension strands is clipped to the root of the head. Then, the gun-like device is used to lock in the extensions to the existing pieces of hair. After 35 seconds, you release the hand-held device, unlock the plastic case, and reveal thicker, longer hair in under one minute. Bonus: The sealed extensions last for up to six months (which is longer than normal keratin-bond extensions and tape extensions combined).
GLAMOUR SPAIN Système Volume tutorial from @glamourspain featuring @Aldo.Ek using @balmainhaircouture. This method creates long lasting volume in just seconds with easy application. It’s comfortable to wear and it gives thicker and longer hair. ? : Vicente Gayo and José Otero Edition: Jean Paul Porte Model: Nazaret (View Model Management) Location: Innédito 16 ( Espacios+ Creativo) #balmainhaircouture #balmainhair #glamour #spain #couture #hairextensions #extensions #volume #volumehair #professional #salonservice #luxury #luxurylife #quality
It's quite possibly the quickest extension strategy around, but it doesn’t come easy. The Système Volume is not available online or anywhere in the U.S. The only place you'll spot this magical tool is in Balmain partner salons abroad. So, until you head overseas to get your hands on this innovative contraption, you might as well keep popping that biotin, or opt for one-day clip-ins to get you by.
