Over the past few years, Jen Atkin has become one of the most influential celebrity hairstylists in the industry, if not the most. And even if you don’t know Atkin by name, you’ve definitely seen her work: Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, both sisters Hadid, and more than one Kardashian all claim the Hawaii native as their go-to hair guru. If you’ve ever lusted after the shiny, undone layers and tousled waves they all seem to have in common, then congrats — you’re already a fan.