Over the past few years, Jen Atkin has become one of the most influential celebrity hairstylists in the industry, if not the most. And even if you don’t know Atkin by name, you’ve definitely seen her work: Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, both sisters Hadid, and more than one Kardashian all claim the Hawaii native as their go-to hair guru. If you’ve ever lusted after the shiny, undone layers and tousled waves they all seem to have in common, then congrats — you’re already a fan.
Aside from Atkin’s high-profile status, which has made her a celebrity by association, the stylist is also the founder of Ouai, the number-one hair care brand of choice for people who like their shampoos and styling creams to match their minimalist Instagram aesthetic. The products have earned serious cult status, and not just because they look pretty (though that certainly does help) — they’re also effective, well-conceived formulas at great prices. What’s not to love?
Advertisement
Now, there’s even better news for those who just can’t get enough of all things Ouai: Atkin took to Facebook Live yesterday, flanked by her client and friend Huda Kattan and renowned doctor and skin expert Lamees Hamdan, to reveal the new hair supplements she’s adding to her signature line. According to Atkin, it’s the first time a hair care brand has launched its own ingestible supplements — and it took her and Hamdan three years to finally perfect the formulations.
What’s more, Atkin is abandoning the idea of the one-size-fits-all hair-health supplement by launching three different formulas based on your hair concern. Whether you’re worried about thinning hair, dry, crunchy strands, or an oily scalp, starting April 7, Ouai will have the solution for you. Is this what it feels like to be famous?
Advertisement