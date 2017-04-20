This Cool-Girl Activewear Line Dropped Some Amazing New Pieces

ICYMI, Outdoor Voices has been the go-to for cool-girl gym gear for the past few years, the kind of stuff that epitomizes athleisure (even though the brand doesn’t exactly define itself as such). For starters, it’s the antithesis of the shiny, mostly black, neon-accented, cutout- and mesh panel-packed aesthetic that tends to define the category. With a muted palette rendered in interesting, high-tech textures and minimalist cuts, it’s performance garb that doesn’t look overly sporty; it’s clothing you can (and, odds are, will) legitimately wear, well, all weekend long.
Maybe you’ve already got an arsenal of Athena crop tops and 7/8-length leggings in your closet. Or perhaps you nabbed the brand’s sleek, completely seamless Studio Skin Leggings, which were unveiled last month and make one of our editors feel just like Kim Kardashian. Well, regardless of how extensive your overall leggings collection is at this point (ours is in the dozens, if we’re being completely honest here), you might want to make room for another pair, thanks to Outdoor Voices' latest drop. The brand debuted a range of "Tech Sweat" leggings, crop tops, and biker shorts in a wide range of seven hues.
The top features a subtly different shape than the popular Athena style, with a slightly lower neckline (the Athena's is pretty high) and shallower-cut armholes. As for the leggings? They've got an interior drawstring, unlike the brand's classic style, to keep 'em from slipping down during more dexterously challenging workouts. And while the fabric is intended for "super sweaty activity," it's got the same pleasantly grainy, textured look of the brand's OG signature material.
The Austin-founded line, now based in NYC, was created by Parsons grad Tyler Haney in 2014; the self-professed fabric obsessive who wanted to create an alternative, wear-everywhere type of activewear made for "doing things," as the company's tagline goes. The label’s fanbase includes the likes of Lena Dunham, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine (the latter of whom collaborated with the brand in 2015).
Click through to shop the new Tech Sweat styles, as well as some newly-released, subtly-patterned jackets and shorts, timed to Earth Day and constructed from the brand's Rec Poly, comprised entirely of recycled bottles. Even though swampy summer temps feel really far away now, they'll arrive soon enough, so the more sweat-friendly garb we can stockpile now in preparation, the better, right?