This Cool-Girl Activewear Line Dropped Some Amazing New Pieces

Maybe you’ve already got an arsenal of Athena crop tops and 7/8-length leggings in your closet. Or perhaps you nabbed the brand’s sleek, completely seamless Studio Skin Leggings , which were unveiled last month and make one of our editors feel just like Kim Kardashian . Well, regardless of how extensive your overall leggings collection is at this point (ours is in the dozens, if we’re being completely honest here), you might want to make room for another pair, thanks to Outdoor Voices' latest drop. The brand debuted a range of "Tech Sweat" leggings , crop tops, and biker shorts in a wide range of seven hues.