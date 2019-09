Outdoor Voices Wants To Change The Activewear Game — & What's Considered Active

Initially, Outdoor Voices was stocked in a select range of stores — as the sole activewear brand at fashion boutiques carrying brands like A.P.C., Acne, and Rag & Bone, as well as in indie running stores (as the hip, logo-free alternative to the usual black spandex–dominated selection). It was also carried by J.Crew in its early days. The brand has since switched to a direct-to-consumer model, “in order to fully own the relationship with the customer,” Haney explained, though they’ve maintained a select handful of stockists, like NYC boutique Fivestory, and Nordstrom.After opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Austin in 2014, the brand opened its NYC outpost in October 2015 — expect two more stores in as-yet-unannounced cities sometime in 2016. To complement the brand’s activewear designs for men and women, the stores stock a couple of styles of kicks, like Spalwarts and “super geeky Newton running shoes ” from Haney’s native Boulder, Colorado; and a three-piece set of sculptural body rollers made of cork. Next up, expect Outdoor Voices accessories (beyond totes ) in the not-too-distant future.This July, the brand is opening up a San Francisco store in tandem with A.P.C., which invested in Outdoor Voices in October. The store will house the collaboration between the two brands, called A.P.C.O.V., which debuted at NY Fashion Week in February. “Both [A.P.C. founder] Jean Touitou and I are obsessed with fabric — he started A.P.C. based on quality materials, and I started Outdoor Voices based on materials that can perform and function across multiple activities, but are durable and high-quality,” Haney explained. When the duo met for the first time, “we geeked out over technical materials,” she says. “Jean’s methodology with clothing has to do with stuff you wear every day, and building out your uniform,” she said, which aligns with Outdoor Voices' M.O.