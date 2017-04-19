Pippa Middleton occupies an enviable position in the British royalty universe. Unlike her sister, Kate Middleton, she’s not tethered to the customs and obligations that accompany being the queen-to-be. But, like her sister, she still has access to star-studded soirees, high fashion, and stellar vacations.
We already saw Pippa in a stunning white dress when Kate married Will in 2011. Now, with the announcement of her wedding, Pippa will debut her very own gown on May 20. Given Pippa's social status — combined with her fiancé's wealth — it's set to be quite an affair.
From the groom’s backstory to the dress details, here’s absolutely everything we could rummage up about Pippa’s bash. We better enjoy this, because we’ll be waiting until Prince Harry ties the knot before we can indulge our obsession with British royalty to this degree again.
