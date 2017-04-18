When casting the video, Hirsh called upon longtime family friend Coco Arquette, 12, the daughter of Friends star Courteney Cox. "I've always wanted to have her star in one of my music videos but I was waiting for the perfect opportunity," Hirsh said. Then, she organized a casting call to find a young boy willing to apply makeup on camera. "I just got really lucky with casting [when I found Matthew RC Taylor]. We are starting to see a little more gender equality in the big beauty world, but you don't see it all the time. Matthew and Coco apply makeup together and I thought that would be a really cool thing to show."