Courteney Cox & David Arquette's 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Now A Music Video Star

Coco Arquette is cashing in on that Hollywood DNA.
The 12-year-old daughter of Courteney Cox and her ex-husband, actor David Arquette, is starring in the new music video for indie pop star Monogem's "Wild." The preteen's parents proudly announced her big moment on social media yesterday.
"Check this out! Great song, great video, and that's my daughter!" tweeted Cox, whose own big break was starring in Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark" video. The Friends star also appeared in the music videos for Counting Crows' "A Long December" and Toad The Wet Sprocket's "Good Intentions."
Check this out! Great song, great video and that's my daughter!— Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) March 28, 2017
"Wild" by @Monogemlovesyou: https://t.co/eSTXR13Vpo
"So proud of my daughter Coco and her performance in the @monogem video," added Arquette, who shared a screenshot of his daughter and her costar Matthew RC Taylor on the set. The actor also has music video roots, having starred in "Why Wait" for Rascal Flatt. His actress sisters, Rosanna, Patricia, and the late Alexis, meanwhile, have racked up roles in videos for Michael Jackson, Johnny Cash, The Rolling Stones, and The Tubes.
Coco, who is the goddaughter of her mom's close friend and former costar Jennifer Aniston, wears dark lipstick and smeared eye makeup in the video.
"The video is a dreamy and colorful story about two best friends," Monogem told LadyGunn. "I thought it would be interesting to create a visual showing two young teenagers getting wild in their own unique way. Amidst the kids' smokey, neon reality, the boy is cross dressing for the first time in a safe and comfortable environment without any judgment. That is a beautiful thing. With all of the craziness going on in the world today, I felt compelled to deliver this message and lyric to our very important younger generation: ‘Life's too short to not live wild.'"
