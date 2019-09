There's far more power in beauty marketing than you might think. One 30-second commercial that aired during the Super Bowl sent the message of diversity and inclusivity by way of hair products . A newspaper ad used bar soap as a means of getting its political point across . Sometimes, unless you're claiming that you can solve the world's problems by handing over a Pepsi , advertising can be one of the most impactful ways to spread the word. And iconic beauty brand Rimmel London understands that well.