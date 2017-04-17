Embracing what makes someone unique? Now that's the way to spread a message. "All of the influencers [involved in the campaign] had the same mentality of acceptance and love," Waterhouse said. "I also knew having Lewys involved would be such an amazing thing for people who felt the stigma of makeup being only for women. By such a big brand using a male model, I knew it would be a positive push in the right direction for society."