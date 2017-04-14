If you want to deny United Airlines your business, there's now an Chrome extension that'll help you avoid booking a flight with the company. Drop United removes all United flights from well-known travel search engines like Kayak, Expedia, and Google Flights, so you won't even see them among your choices, The Hill reports.
"Corporations can treat you like shit because you’ll eventually forget you were ever mad," the tool's description warns. "Welcome to the United States of Humanity."
People began calling for a boycott on United with the hashtag #BoycottUnitedAirlines after a video of airline staff dragging a man off a plane went viral. The flight was overbooked, and passenger David Dao was randomly selected to give up his seat. However, he was a doctor who needed to get home in order to work, so he refused to leave. Then, several security officers physically pulled him off. He's heard screaming in the video.
Advertisement
In a memo to employees, United's CEO Oscar Munoz wrote that Dao was "disruptive and belligerent" and the staff were "was left with no choice."
"Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this," he further defended the decision. "While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right."
After that news broke, another United passenger claimed that the airline had ignored sexual harassment she experienced at the hands of a drunk man on a flight and kept serving him alcohol. It also didn't help that the airline already had a PR fiasco on its hands after refusing to let passengers who wore leggings on.
To express your opposition to these decisions by boycotting United Airlines, you can download the extension here.
Advertisement