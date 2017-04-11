The Legal History Of That United Passenger Is Not News

#BREAKING David Dao, the Elizabethtown doctor yanked from the United flight, has a troubled past in Kentucky https://t.co/pzkLLonJLG pic.twitter.com/FuZYCaLOEl— Courier-Journal.com (@courierjournal) April 11, 2017
@lisa_fletch @ABC7News wow cool check out my desk pic.twitter.com/FBXA3gz3Hk— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) April 11, 2017
@morganwatkins26 Shame on you for writing and submitting this. This info helps no one and is completely irrelevant to the story.— Adam Tierney (@adamctierney) April 11, 2017
"Journalism"—writing whatever you can to get more clicks and justify corporate violence & police brutality.@courierjournal @morganwatkins26— Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) April 11, 2017
@courierjournal Reporting this about the man United assaulted are not relevant to what happened & suggest a misunderstanding of the US legal system— Racheline Maltese (@racheline_m) April 11, 2017
@courierjournal So not being a perfect human being forfeits your right to be treated with dignity. Ok.— Angel Jimenez (@angeljimenez) April 11, 2017