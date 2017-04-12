Unfortunately, the lipsticks aren’t out yet, but should be launching officially this June. Even worse news: It has not been confirmed they will be available stateside, but fingers crossed that Creer Beaute will hear our Sailor Moon cries and bless us with overseas shipping. Until then, we’ll be holding out for a Tuxedo Mask-inspired lipstick. Just imagine how cool a rose-scented, black lipstick would be? We’d buy it, but you probably already knew that.