As you may already know, we’re huge fans of Sailor Moon. We've seen and read almost all of it, yes, but our fandom also means we hunt down just about every beauty product inspired by the anime phenomenon. For example, we’ve tried a three-hour manicure inspired by Moon sheet masks decorated like the whole gang , an adorable eyeshadow palette compact — basically an entire collection of beauty goodies , actually — and yet, we’re still hungry for more. Luckily, the brand behind many of these products is back with something we’ve been painstakingly waiting for: lipstick.