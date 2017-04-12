As you may already know, we’re huge fans of Sailor Moon. We've seen and read almost all of it, yes, but our fandom also means we hunt down just about every beauty product inspired by the anime phenomenon. For example, we’ve tried a three-hour manicure inspired by Moon, sheet masks decorated like the whole gang, an adorable eyeshadow palette compact — basically an entire collection of beauty goodies, actually — and yet, we’re still hungry for more. Luckily, the brand behind many of these products is back with something we’ve been painstakingly waiting for: lipstick.
Creer Beaute just announced its first line of Sailor Moon lipsticks — and it’s so much better than we could’ve hoped for. Why? There are five to choose from, encased in vibrant packaging to match our favorite characters.
The Moisture Rouge line is inspired by the whole Sailor Moon squad: Sailor Venus (yellow), Sailor Mercury (blue), Sailor Moon (pink), Sailor Mars (red), and Sailor Jupiter (green). Four out of the five lippies appear to be a your-lips-but-better shade of pink, while Sailor Mars’ tube houses a warmer red.
The best part, however, isn't so obvious: There are actual skin-care-inspired benefits. Think: The formula features macadamia seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and hyaluronic acid as part of the superstar ingredient list. Consider your pout soft for summer no matter which tube you snag.
Unfortunately, the lipsticks aren’t out yet, but should be launching officially this June. Even worse news: It has not been confirmed they will be available stateside, but fingers crossed that Creer Beaute will hear our Sailor Moon cries and bless us with overseas shipping. Until then, we’ll be holding out for a Tuxedo Mask-inspired lipstick. Just imagine how cool a rose-scented, black lipstick would be? We’d buy it, but you probably already knew that.
