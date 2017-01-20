ICYMI, Sailor Moon R: The Movie has recently been re-released and people are freaking out, to say the least. And, of course, the beauty industry is following suit — launching some impressive anime-style beauty products. (As you know, we're all about tracking down every Manga-themed beauty product we can find.) But now, there's an even bigger contender on the horizon. The Japanese brand Creer Beaute is serving up a four-pan eyeshadow palette that'll have fans everywhere squealing with joy.
The highly-anticipated Sailor Moon Prism Compact comes as a new addition to the already popular Miracle Romance collection. Not only does it come with four eyeshadows (one can even be used as a blush), but it’s also housed inside a Sailor Moon-inspired compact that is gold, bejeweled, and almost guaranteed to outshine everything else on your vanity.
Even if you’re not a devout Sailor Moon fan, the gorgeous colors — a stan, mocha, pink, and fuchsia — in this shimmery quad are enough to impress anyone. And for $34, we're calling it a collector's item and a makeup essential.
