In case you haven't heard, Sailor Moon is finally coming to the big screen in January. If you grew up with the Japanese anime series, or simply have an affinity for it, chances are, you flew out of your seat when you heard the news (I certainly did).
Having grown up collecting all sorts of Sailor Moon memorabilia — toy scepters, action figures, even rolling backpacks (I was super-popular...) — I've always wondered why makeup was never part of the equation. Recently, I've seen a surge of Sailor Moon-inspired makeup pop-up in the depths of the internet. ColourPop did it with Hello Kitty, why not Sailor Moon?
Ahead, I rounded up all the coolest products inspired by the anime series. Are you ready for your own MOON. PRISM. POWER. MAKEUP?