A Sailor Moon Sheet Mask Exists So You Can Get On With Ya Tuxedo Self

From nail art to makeup, Sailor Moon fans have a delightful plethora of ways to celebrate the cartoon. But Pop Sugar just uncovered a product that'll take your Sailor Moon-inspired beauty routine to the next level: face masks. The Sailor Moon Miracle Romance Makeup Mask comes from Creer Beaute, the company behind the new Sailor Moon eyeshadow palette. The sheets smell like white roses, likely referencing the Tuxedo Mask's flowers. Evening primrose oil moisturizes the skin, and collagen keeps it smooth. They come in sets of five, each with its own character. The sheets themselves are blank, but the packages feature Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Venus, and Sailor Jupiter.
Amazon's currently out of them, but you can order some on eBay for as little as $19.99. Treating your skin to them could be the perfect way to multitask while you watch Sailor Moon R the Movie: Promise of the Rose.
