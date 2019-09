You Can Shop Tarte Beauty Products For Crazy-Cheap Right Now

liner

There's a reason Tarte has amassed such a wildly devoted cult following. On top of being vegan and cruelty-free, they're also known for making some of the best stuff in Sephora. Shape Tape concealers flew off the shelves last summer, plus you can't forget about the entire unicorn collection , those dreamy lipsticks , and the brand’s first-ever dry shampoo. But if you’ve been cutting back on spending lately, you’ll be delighted to know your budget streak is over — at least for the first week of April. Yes, Tarte is letting us have our cakeand eat it too with the bi-annual Tarte’s Friends and Family Festival sale