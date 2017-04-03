You Can Shop Tarte Beauty Products For Crazy-Cheap Right Now

There's a reason Tarte has amassed such a wildly devoted cult following. On top of being vegan and cruelty-free, they're also known for making some of the best stuff in Sephora. Shape Tape concealers flew off the shelves last summer, plus you can't forget about the entire unicorn collection, those dreamy lipsticks, and the brand’s first-ever dry shampoo. But if you’ve been cutting back on spending lately, you’ll be delighted to know your budget streak is over — at least for the first week of April. Yes, Tarte is letting us have our cake
liner and eat it too with the bi-annual Tarte’s Friends and Family Festival sale.
With music festivals like Coachella and Bonaroo just around the corner, you have the perfect excuse to scope out must-haves for your trip and not feel guilty about it. Why? Tarte is giving you 30% off the entire site until Thursday April 6.
So if your horoscope said to treat yourself this month, or if you’re just ready for a pick-me-up, we’re guaranteeing an instant mood boost a la your full, discounted Tarte cart. When you’re done browsing, just make sure to enter the code “festival” before you check out for all the savings.
But with every pro comes at least one con: The sale excludes the best-selling Shape Tape Contour Concealer and the Limited-Edition Magic Wands Brush Set. (We can't get everything we want all the time.) Here are the five items you should buy instead.