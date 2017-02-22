Tarte Just Launched The Lipsticks Of Our Dreams

There's one lesson that's stood the test of time: Never judge a book by its cover. And while that's often true — just take these awesome beauty products with not-so-awesome packaging for example — sometimes there are exceptions to be made. Like when you see a product so beautiful, that you just have to have it. The latest Color Splash Lipsticks from Tarte definitely fall in the latter category. Just close your eyes, imagine yourself in a sea of clouds, and that's where the brand's latest launch will take you.
At first glance, the packaging looks like a marbleized lipstick case. But it isn’t just any black and white iteration. Instead, each tube is painted blue, with mesmerizing swirls of white that create the illusion that you've been transported to the Mermaid Lagoon. (Look at the packaging long enough, and you might just feel yourself drifting off into Neverland.) But besides the downright dreamy packaging, the lipsticks are a force to be reckoned with. The creamy, highly pigmented formulas are available in 24 made-for-summer shades — in everything from soft nude to oxblood red. Even better, they went on smooth and stayed put for hours. (Seriously, they didn't budge from our lips until after lunch — and that's even after we scarfed down a sandwich.)
Click through the slides ahead to check out the Color Splash range in its entirety, and prepare to be transfixed. If you, too, decide you want to turn this daydream into a reality (and trust us, you will), be sure to head over to the brand's website to scoop 'em up yourself.