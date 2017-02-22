Tarte Just Launched The Lipsticks Of Our Dreams

At first glance, the packaging looks like a marbleized lipstick case. But it isn’t just any black and white iteration. Instead, each tube is painted blue, with mesmerizing swirls of white that create the illusion that you've been transported to the Mermaid Lagoon. (Look at the packaging long enough, and you might just feel yourself drifting off into Neverland.) But besides the downright dreamy packaging, the lipsticks are a force to be reckoned with. The creamy, highly pigmented formulas are available in 24 made-for-summer shades — in everything from soft nude to oxblood red. Even better, they went on smooth and stayed put for hours. (Seriously, they didn't budge from our lips until after lunch — and that's even after we scarfed down a sandwich.)