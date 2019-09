This Cult Favorite Makeup Brand Is Launching Its First-Ever Hair Product

We’re not surprised to see Tarte making moves in the beauty industry. (Okay, so we didn't exactly see the hair thing coming.) This summer, the company launched an entire l ine of makeup inspired the athleisure trend , proving that you can actually look chic while working up a sweat. It’s only natural, then, that Tarte just dropped yet another major post-gym staple: dry shampoo. Even if we never make it to that barre class we’ve been swearing we’d try for months, we still use dry shampoo for second-day hair on the regular. Not only does it add texture, it also sops up oil and gives our roots a boost when we're too tired to hop in the shower.