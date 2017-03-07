This Cult Favorite Makeup Brand Is Launching Its First-Ever Hair Product

We know Tarte as the eco-friendly brand that combines its ingredient-conscious mission with seriously glam packaging. Our first love was its Amazonian clay foundations, which are lightweight, medium-coverage, and didn't feel cake-y on skin. Since then, the company has launched an array of colorful, highly pigmented products — like those dreamy Color Splash Lipsticks, the strobe cream Tarteist™ PRO glow liquid highlighter, and its best-selling Shape Tape concealer (which is also getting a huge collection expansion) — that have earned Tarte its cult status among makeup fans. Now, the brand is making its way into an yet another category: hair.
Advertisement
We’re not surprised to see Tarte making moves in the beauty industry. (Okay, so we didn't exactly see the hair thing coming.) This summer, the company launched an entire line of makeup inspired the athleisure trend, proving that you can actually look chic while working up a sweat. It’s only natural, then, that Tarte just dropped yet another major post-gym staple: dry shampoo. Even if we never make it to that barre class we’ve been swearing we’d try for months, we still use dry shampoo for second-day hair on the regular. Not only does it add texture, it also sops up oil and gives our roots a boost when we're too tired to hop in the shower.
But here’s the best part: The one from Tarte doesn’t feel powdery. You can run your hands through your hair and not feel like there is major product build-up. And it’ll doesn't leave the telltale white chalk that other formulas do, either. This residue-free dry shampoo was formulated to blend into any hair color and prevent a dry scalp. You better believe we'll be stocking up on these vibrant bottles ASAP, which are available on the brand's website now. We suggest you do the same, because this offer is limited edition — and we have a hunch it won't be available for long.
Advertisement