Tarte’s New Liquid Highlighters Will Make You Glow From A Mile Away

It seems as though every time we blink, a new Tarte launch drops. (Not that we're complaining or anything...) The brand is responsible for some of our favorite beauty buys, like the Amazonian Clay collection or its newest Rainforest of the Sea lipstick collection. But we're always hungry for more. And luckily, there’s something even better on the horizon that we can’t stop thinking about: Tarte Liquid Highlighters. It's true. The company just pulled a Beyoncé, announcing the news of the launch on social media without any teasers or previous promotion. As for the formulation, it looks like Tarte is taking our love of its powder highlighters and turning it into liquid form. If you’re familiar with the former, you know the Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Highlighters are as smooth as non-fat butter and stick to your cheekbones like glue. But there are some people in this world who find powder too drying, which is where the cream formulas step in. The two shades include Exposed (the brand’s classic nude) and Sparkler (a rose gold shimmer).