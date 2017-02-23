We can already tell that they're perfectly Kylie. The highlighters have that near-chromatic shininess that is sure to turn heads, yet doesn't look inaccessible. The miracle of the Lip Kit has always been first of all that you could be like Kylie and second of all that you won't have to fly to Dubai to do it. So some of that is being preserved here. Not only that, but they have Kylie's signature drip design on the product itself. So nobody will confuse you for wearing a non-Kylie branded beauty product. Reader, we cannot imagine the horror. Predictably, the reactions were less than measured.