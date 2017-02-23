The younger of the Jenner sisters has had quite a career already as a cosmetics maven. Her Lip Kit is so popular that it regularly sells out. It's a hit with kids as well. (She quietly donates part of those proceeds to charity.) Now, she's back at it again with the game-changing beauty products. The Kylie Highlighter dropped today in a series of Snapchat posts and people are already losing their minds.
Teen Vogue noticed that Kylie was launching the Kylighter in November last year. Their search of the United States Patent and Trademark Office website found a trademark filing for the product on June 23, 2016. Here's the official copy: "Kylighter: Cosmetics; face and body highlighter cosmetics; cosmetic brushes; Make-up kits comprised of highlighter cosmetics and cosmetic brushes." So, naturally, this has been in the works for a while. The products come in Banana Split, French Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Cotton Candy Cream, Strawberry Shortcake, and Chocolate Cherry. They're dropping February 28 at 3 p.m. EST, and probably selling out around 3:02, so move quickly. Let's take a look.
We can already tell that they're perfectly Kylie. The highlighters have that near-chromatic shininess that is sure to turn heads, yet doesn't look inaccessible. The miracle of the Lip Kit has always been first of all that you could be like Kylie and second of all that you won't have to fly to Dubai to do it. So some of that is being preserved here. Not only that, but they have Kylie's signature drip design on the product itself. So nobody will confuse you for wearing a non-Kylie branded beauty product. Reader, we cannot imagine the horror. Predictably, the reactions were less than measured.
I mean as much as I'd light a kylighter I can't afford it @kyliecosmetics @KylieJenner ?? pic.twitter.com/PzvSpUnECy— Isabella (@bellalucibrown) February 22, 2017
Who else is a little horny for the Kylie Highlighters???— Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) February 22, 2017
"kylie released a highlighter line" @erynlhoward pic.twitter.com/BzzihcSFqI— Emma Howard (@emmahoward23) February 22, 2017
