Tarte has been crushing it this month. Between its newly launched Athleisure collection, the cutest-ever Maneater eyeshadow palette, and its almost-too-good-to-be-true makeup caboodle, we thought we'd all but reached our peak adoration for the brand. Until now.
According to an Instagram post yesterday, Tarte is hosting a Friends and Family Sale this weekend — and it's going to be huge.
According to an Instagram post yesterday, Tarte is hosting a Friends and Family Sale this weekend — and it's going to be huge.
The brand is offering 30% off everything on its site. Yep, ev-e-ry-thing. This means followers of YouTube’s Grav3yard Girl can snatch up her limited-edition Swamp Queen palette for a little more than $30. Fans who freaked out over the long-awaited recent restocking of the brand’s Shape Tape Concealer — which also features new shades in the range — can refill their coffers for less. And those of us who can’t wait to try Tarte's new sweat-proof mascara can do so without feeling even a hint of buyer’s remorse.
But you might not want to revel in excitement for too long: The sale only runs through Sunday. Hello, holiday shopping.
But you might not want to revel in excitement for too long: The sale only runs through Sunday. Hello, holiday shopping.
Advertisement