You can't always get what you want — the Rolling Stones taught us that. But sometimes, a cosmetics company comes along and gives you exactly what you need. And that's just what Tarte did with its new Pretty Paintbox Collector's Makeup Case, which features every makeup product you could ever need, in one compact case.
Open up the pan and you'll find a whopping 24 eyeshadow shades on the left — in every shade from shimmery champagne to matte burgundy — and on the right, mascara, eyeliner, pinkish-nude lip paint, coral blush, highlighter, and bronzer. Even better: Tarte packaged all that makeup in one place, making it an absolute breeze for everyday use.
It's as if Tarte knows exactly what we all covet. From the Tartelette eyeshadow palette to the blush book that sold out in hours to the cult-favorite Tarteist Lip Paint, the company routinely delivers top-notch beauty buys. Plus, with a compact filled to the brim with staples so luxurious, we might never need another makeup kit again. And for a cool $48 — when the estimated value is well over $400 — it's bound to go quickly, so snap yours up fast at Sephora while you can.
