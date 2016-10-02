This Is The ONLY Eyeshadow Palette You Need

Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted, loyal followings. While we love many of these, we've been wondering why others have been quietly flying under the radar. With that in mind, meet our series, Cult Classics, in which we'll introduce you to the products you should really, truly know about (and try, like, right now). They're not brand-new, but trust us: They've got staying power.



I recently counted all my eyeshadow palettes just for fun. I have nine — and that's after I seriously edited my makeup collection a few months ago. While this number might sound excessive to many, for me — someone who has managed to turn a love for beauty into a career — it almost feels light. After all, I'm constantly trying new makeup for work, and eyeshadow just happens to be one of my favorites.



Because of this, I often get asked different versions of the same question: What palette is worth investing in? Which is the best? What's your favorite? It wasn't until recently that I could answer these inquiries with full and total conviction. (My usual answer is: "All of them, duh!")



Tarte's In Bloom palette launched last year, and has quickly become the one I use most. It's now my answer to the question of which is best, no matter how you phrase it. It's is a beautiful set of a dozen shades — nine matte, three shimmery. The hues skew warm — not unlike the Naked 3 palette. But in my not-so-humble opinion, Tarte's In Bloom is the best neutral palette out there, thanks to its rich pigment and blendable texture despite the powder formula. Plus, the shadows are very buildable and last all day. They sweep onto the lids with opacity, yet can be sheered and smudged out for a more subtle effect. The shade range is also superb — no "dud hues" that you'll never actually use.