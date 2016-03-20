You know how, sometimes, you can look at a beauty product and just know it's going to be a total game-changer? That's how I felt when I first laid eyes on Tarte's Tarteist Lip Paint. The liquid lipsticks are described as a creamy matte with a lightweight, mousse-y texture. I know, I know — you've heard the lightweight matte spiel before. But this time, I promise it's for real. Swiping this on felt like someone was rubbing the airiest whipped cream ever created on my lips.
But what really makes this lip wonder stand out is the shade range and its long wear. The shades were what first caught my eye, particularly the Pop-Art lavender Yaassss and the deepest dark burgundy, Frenemy. Upon applying the lovely lilac and marveling at its sueded finish, I proceeded to go about my regularly scheduled programming. It wasn't until late afternoon, when I caught a glance at myself in the bathroom mirror, that I realized not only had this bad boy stayed on, I had completely forgotten it was there. No dryness. No weird buildup around the inner lips. Just pure, airy, in-your-face color.
While I did experience some feathering with the burgundy, it wasn't enough to cause me too much concern — a good lip liner would take care of that in a flash. Since first testing these superstars, I've cleaned out almost half of my very extensive lip color collection to replace it with all 13 of these beauties. Coming from someone who somehow acquires a new lip product a day, that's not a statement to be taken likely. In short: Get on these. Now.
